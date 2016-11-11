Dr. Vikram Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vikram Shah, MD
Dr. Vikram Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from MP Shah Medical College and Irwin Group Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
1
Citrus Pulmonology Consultants5616 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0961
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to you about your concerns and spends time with you. He is very straight forward with his answers and easy to talk to. I've been dealing with this same problem for months with another dr and he ordered tast to be done yesterday and got a diagnosis and recommend for treatment quickly..
About Dr. Vikram Shah, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1326013079
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Cente
- Vs General Hospital
- MP Shah Medical College and Irwin Group Hospitals
- MP Shah Medical College and Irwin Group Hospitals
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
