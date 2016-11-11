Overview of Dr. Vikram Shah, MD

Dr. Vikram Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from MP Shah Medical College and Irwin Group Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Shah works at Citrus Pulmonary Consultants in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.