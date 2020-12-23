Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Wylie, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shukla works at
Locations
-
1
Vikram Shukla MD264 Latitude Ln Ste 102, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 Directions (803) 295-0005Friday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Vikram Shukla MD839 Majestic Ct Ste 8, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 868-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shukla?
I have a multitude of mental disorders and have searched the Gaston area for 30 years for a doctor that would listen and not tune me out and make assumptions. My psychologist recommended Dr. Vik Shukla for two years. I am so glad I was talked into seeing him He tried several different combinations of medications until we found the right combination that worked well. I have never been more normalized and have been helped with dealing with the pressures of everyday life. I will continue to see him until he retires. He listens to my issues and treats them with respect. He has been the biggest help of any psychiatrist I have ever seen. I thank him for helping me control my issues, complexes, and pressures of everyday life. There is nothing that i can't talk to him about that he doesn't address. Thank you so much Doc.
About Dr. Vikram Shukla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1275599649
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Rotating Internship
- Medical College of Georgia
- Gujarat Law Society High School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.