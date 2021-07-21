Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vikram Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikram Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They graduated from University of Calcutta / Medical College and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Zyrox Medical Associates Inc14624 Sherman Way Ste 309, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 884-5480
1919 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Directions
(818) 884-5480
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Troy I Mounts MD INC4928 E Clinton Way Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (818) 884-5480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
California Back and Pain Specialists6640 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 101, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 884-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
we are highly recommended, thank you Dr. singh
About Dr. Vikram Singh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1306904727
Education & Certifications
- University of Calcutta / Medical College
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Singh speaks Spanish.
