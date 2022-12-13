Dr. Vikram Udani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Udani, MD
Overview of Dr. Vikram Udani, MD
Dr. Vikram Udani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Udani works at
Dr. Udani's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group11199 Sorrento Valley Rd Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (619) 566-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Udani?
Everything about Dr. Udani is Awesome! The way he explains everything he puts you at ease.You know he cares about his patients. I had surgery on my neck in 2014.Which the thought is scary. But i knew with Dr. Udani I was going to be ok. Thats why when I started having problems that could be spine related i had to go back to him. It is now 2022 and I live in another state. But i still went to him and he is still the best. Thank you for being there when we need you Dr. Udani.
About Dr. Vikram Udani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1093959108
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center|University of California At Los Angeles
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udani works at
Dr. Udani has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Udani speaks French and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Udani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.