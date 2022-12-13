Overview of Dr. Vikram Udani, MD

Dr. Vikram Udani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Udani works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.