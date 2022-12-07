Dr. Vikramjeet Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikramjeet Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikramjeet Kumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Locations
Diabetes Thyroid and Endocrinology of Northern Ohio673 E River St, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 322-0872
Diabetes Thyroid and Endocrinology of Northern Ohio210 E Broad St, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 322-0872
Premier Physicians25200 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 322-0872
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kumar explains everything very well and adds his own humor. Very funny but most importantly very knowledgeable. I would recommend him to anyone who needs an endocrinologist.
About Dr. Vikramjeet Kumar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo-Millard Fillmore Hosp
- Patna Med Coll
- Rajendra Med Coll
- Rajendra Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
