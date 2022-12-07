Overview

Dr. Vikramjeet Kumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Diabetes Thyroid and Endocrinology of Northern Ohio in Elyria, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.