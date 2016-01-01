Dr. Vikramjit Anand, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikramjit Anand, DDS
Overview
Dr. Vikramjit Anand, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ithaca, NY.
Dr. Anand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental324 Elmira Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850 Directions (855) 384-3432
-
2
Aspen Dental1643 County Route 64, Horseheads, NY 14845 Directions (844) 229-8129
-
3
Aspen Dental3018 NYS Route 417, Olean, NY 14760 Directions (844) 226-0013
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
About Dr. Vikramjit Anand, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi
- 1740345545
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand speaks Hindi.
Dr. Anand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.