Overview

Dr. Vikramjit Chhokar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Chhokar works at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.