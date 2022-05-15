Dr. Vikramjit Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikramjit Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikramjit Gill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Mind Care33 W Higgins Rd Ste 655, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 756-7313Monday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Roseland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He immediately understood my concern and knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s a good listener and actually cares about you. Dr. Gill saved my life and I feel 100% again.
About Dr. Vikramjit Gill, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- West Virginia University
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
