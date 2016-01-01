Overview

Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Mukherjee works at NYU Langoge Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.