Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.

Dr. Mukherjee works at NYU Langoge Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2169

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bellevue Hospital Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619130721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
