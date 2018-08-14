Overview of Dr. Vikrant Uberoi, MD

Dr. Vikrant Uberoi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Uberoi works at Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Olney, MD, Potomac, MD and Brandywine, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.