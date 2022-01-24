Overview

Dr. Vikranth Gongidi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Gongidi works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.