Dr. Vikrum Thimmappa, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
Overview of Dr. Vikrum Thimmappa, MD

Dr. Vikrum Thimmappa, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. 

Dr. Thimmappa works at Loma Linda Office in Loma Linda, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thimmappa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Medical Center
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-4000
  2. 2
    Faculty Medical Group of Llusm-radiology
    11370 Anderson St Ste 1700, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Audiometry
Deafness
Ear Tube Placement
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tonsillectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Study
Thyroid Cancer
Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Vikrum Thimmappa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053756452
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thimmappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thimmappa works at Loma Linda Office in Loma Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thimmappa’s profile.

    Dr. Thimmappa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thimmappa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thimmappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thimmappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

