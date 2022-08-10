Dr. Viktor Bartanusz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartanusz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viktor Bartanusz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Bartanusz's Office Locations
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery8300 Floyd Curl 7 7843 Dr Ste 7A Fl Mc, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bartanusz is amazing just like all the physicians I've had the privilege to be a patient of. He shows to be very professional, knowledgeable and dedicated. Thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Viktor Bartanusz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083744114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartanusz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartanusz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartanusz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartanusz has seen patients for Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartanusz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartanusz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartanusz.
