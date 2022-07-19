Overview

Dr. Viktor Eysselein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Eysselein works at University Eye Care Physicians in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.