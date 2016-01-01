See All Vascular Surgeons in Mineola, NY
Dr. Viktor Smirnov, MD

Vascular Surgery
1.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Mineola, NY
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Viktor Smirnov, MD

Dr. Viktor Smirnov, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Smirnov works at NYU Langone Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smirnov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Surgery Associates - Mineola
    300 Old Country Rd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 741-4138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Viktor Smirnov, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093891277
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viktor Smirnov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smirnov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smirnov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smirnov works at NYU Langone Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Smirnov’s profile.

    Dr. Smirnov has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smirnov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smirnov. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smirnov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smirnov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smirnov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

