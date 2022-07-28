Overview of Dr. Viktoria Kaplan, MD

Dr. Viktoria Kaplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Kaplan works at Rocky Mntn Mltple Sclrs Clin in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.