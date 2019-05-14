Overview

Dr. Viktoria Nurpeisov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Nurpeisov works at Viktoria Nurpeisov MD in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.