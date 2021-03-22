See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Viktoriya Katsnelson, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Viktoriya Katsnelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with St Vincent Charity Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University Program

Dr. Katsnelson works at Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
    2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 363-2508
  2. 2
    North Ohio Heart Inc
    29325 Health Campus Dr Ste 3, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 414-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anemia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Viktoriya Katsnelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861912230
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • St Vincent Charity Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University Program
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viktoriya Katsnelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsnelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katsnelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katsnelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katsnelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsnelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsnelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsnelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

