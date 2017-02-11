Overview of Dr. Viliam Furdik, MD

Dr. Viliam Furdik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Furdik works at Cedars-Sinai Pain Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Covina, CA and West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.