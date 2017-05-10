Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shpitalnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD
Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Shpitalnik's Office Locations
Comprehensive Medical & Diagnostic Care PC1723 E 12th St Ste 202, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (917) 797-9671Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable Dr, he has helped me a lot and i would recommend his services to anyone. His stuff is very helpful, they go the extra length to help you in any way they can.
- Psychiatry
- 64 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University Harlem Hospital
- Kursk State Medical University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shpitalnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shpitalnik accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shpitalnik speaks Polish, Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shpitalnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shpitalnik.
