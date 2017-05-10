See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD

Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Shpitalnik works at Comprehensive Medical Diag Cr in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shpitalnik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Medical & Diagnostic Care PC
    1723 E 12th St Ste 202, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 797-9671
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizophrenia
ADHD and-or ADD
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Family Psychotherapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sexual Dysfunction
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 10, 2017
    Very knowledgeable Dr, he has helped me a lot and i would recommend his services to anyone. His stuff is very helpful, they go the extra length to help you in any way they can.
    Billy in Forest Hills, NY — May 10, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD
    About Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 64 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629094495
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia University Harlem Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kursk State Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vilor Shpitalnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shpitalnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shpitalnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shpitalnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shpitalnik works at Comprehensive Medical Diag Cr in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shpitalnik’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shpitalnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shpitalnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shpitalnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shpitalnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

