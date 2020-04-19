Dr. Vimal Lala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vimal Lala, DO
Dr. Vimal Lala, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA.
Advanced Pain Medical Group7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 500, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 348-7246
Robert Henry M.d. Inc110 Jensen Ct Ste 1C, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (818) 348-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 696 Hampshire Rd Ste 160, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 348-7246
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent! Diagnosed my condition accurately and cured my pain with 1 treatment. If you are in pain this is the best doctor to see!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1205996501
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Lala works at
Dr. Lala has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lala.
