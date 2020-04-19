See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Hills, CA
Dr. Vimal Lala, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vimal Lala, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. 

Dr. Lala works at Advanced Pain Medical Group in West Hills, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Medical Group
    7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 500, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 348-7246
  2. 2
    Robert Henry M.d. Inc
    110 Jensen Ct Ste 1C, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 348-7246
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    696 Hampshire Rd Ste 160, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 348-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 19, 2020
    Excellent! Diagnosed my condition accurately and cured my pain with 1 treatment. If you are in pain this is the best doctor to see!
    Matt — Apr 19, 2020
    About Dr. Vimal Lala, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205996501
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vimal Lala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lala has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

