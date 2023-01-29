Dr. Vimal Ramjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vimal Ramjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vimal Ramjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Ramjee works at
Locations
-
1
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramjee?
Great “bedside” manner. Easy to talk to. His manner and apparent competence instill confidence.
About Dr. Vimal Ramjee, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1437383676
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramjee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramjee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramjee works at
Dr. Ramjee has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramjee speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.