Overview

Dr. Vimal Ramjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Ramjee works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.