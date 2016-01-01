Overview of Dr. Vimal Vermani, MD

Dr. Vimal Vermani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Pune and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vermani works at Renal Consultants of Ventura County, Inc. in Camarillo, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.