Dr. Vimala Nuthakki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vimala Nuthakki, MD
Dr. Vimala Nuthakki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Nuthakki's Office Locations
Care First Obgyn Group LLC1555 Ruth Rd Ste 3, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (609) 322-8763
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wanted to write a review for Dr. Nuthakki because she is the best OBGYN I've seen thus. She was very caring, listened to all of my concerns, and took the time to explain her analysis of my concerns in great detail. She also thoroughly explained multiple treatment options including medical and non-medical/natural options. She was organized and thorough with her explanations which made it very easy to follow. I've never had an OBGYN this good ever!
About Dr. Vimala Nuthakki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861741019
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuthakki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuthakki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuthakki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuthakki.
