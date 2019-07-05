Overview of Dr. Vimala Nuthakki, MD

Dr. Vimala Nuthakki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Nuthakki works at Care First OB/GYN in North Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.