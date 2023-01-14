Dr. Vimala Ramachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vimala Ramachandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vimala Ramachandran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
OrthoArizona - Deer Valley2902 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 398-8079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona North Glendale20325 N 51st Ave Ste 124 Bldg 4, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 795-6300
OrthoArizona - Arrowhead18555 N 79th Ave Ste E101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 648-5444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She explained everything in terms we could understand. Her staff was great and so was the outpatient surgical center. going to stay with her with my arthritis. Was a bit of a wait with the first visit but it was worth the wait. the f/u was in and out
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1386798890
- University Of Minnesota
- Case Western Res U/Univ Hosps Cleveland
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
