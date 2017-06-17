Overview

Dr. Vimala Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Pioneer Medical Group in Downey, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA, Anaheim, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.