Dr. Vinod Raxwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinod Raxwal, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Raxwal works at
Locations
Heart Care 360 _ New Port Richey6325 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 382-5252
Hudson Office14100 Fivay Rd Ste 130, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2487
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr's are professional, kind, and courteous. Great customer/patient service.
About Dr. Vinod Raxwal, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Leigh Vly Hosp Ctr
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Ukrainian State Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raxwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raxwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raxwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raxwal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raxwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Raxwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raxwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raxwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raxwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.