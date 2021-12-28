Overview

Dr. Vinod Raxwal, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Raxwal works at Heart Care 360 _ New Port Richey in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.