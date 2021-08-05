Overview of Dr. Vina Isaac, MD

Dr. Vina Isaac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Isaac works at Morristown Dermatology in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.