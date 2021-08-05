Dr. Vina Isaac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vina Isaac, MD
Overview of Dr. Vina Isaac, MD
Dr. Vina Isaac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Isaac's Office Locations
Hirsch & Ratakonda MD PA290 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's wonderful. Been going to her for 3-4 years or so after my previous GYN closed her practice. I love that she focuses on older women's needs. And especially that she actually talks to you in her office first, with your clothes on! Plus she goes over all your meds and family history and asks if any questions. I never feel rushed. Staff is friendly, and yes, the office feels homey, not fancy.
About Dr. Vina Isaac, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaac has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.