See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.

Dr. Chaudhry works at Ur0l0gy Clinic in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and EMG (Electromyography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-9167
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab
    101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-1686
  3. 3
    Unc Hospital Vascular Clinic At Meadowmont
    300 Meadowmont Village Cir Ste 202, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-4401
  4. 4
    170 Manning Dr Cb, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-4401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of North Carolina Hospital
  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
EMG (Electromyography)
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
EMG (Electromyography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhry?

    Aug 14, 2022
    Had a diagnosis of ALS from Mayo Clinic Jacksonville FL ALS Clinic. Dr Chaudhry did a full neuro work up and discovered the patient did NOT have ALS but, had Multi Focal Motor Neuropathy. Put patient on IVIG treatment every 28 days … 15 yrs of treatment and patient remains stable. Patent is my husband.
    — Aug 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chaudhry to family and friends

    Dr. Chaudhry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chaudhry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD.

    About Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447209838
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.