Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Sports Medicine Doctors
- NJ
- Ocean
- Dr. Vinay Chopra, MD
Dr. Vinay Chopra, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinay Chopra, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Chopra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 660-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Westfield116 S Euclid Ave Ste 1, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 588-2311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Barnegat500 Barnegat Blvd N, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Directions (609) 488-3988
-
4
Monroe Office294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 488-3988
-
5
Brick Office1640 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-7866
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Injury
- View other providers who treat Ankle Instability
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arm Disorders
- View other providers who treat Arm Injuries
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Back Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Injuries
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Bicep Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bicep Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brachial Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexopathy
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Injuries
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Broken Collarbone
- View other providers who treat Broken Finger
- View other providers who treat Broken Leg
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Broken Shoulder Blade
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cartilage Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cartilage Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cartilage Tear
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cervical Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cervical Sprain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Concussion Treatment
- View other providers who treat Contusion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Cyst
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Distal Radius Fracture
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Disorders
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Flat Foot
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Fractured Lower Leg
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Injury
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvederm Ultra Plus
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbosacral Plexopathy
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Diseases
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Range of Motion Testing
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Infection
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Injections
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Sports Medicine Related Procedures
- View other providers who treat Sprain
- View other providers who treat Stem Cell Therapy
- View other providers who treat Tendon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Toe Fractures
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Therapy
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound Guided Procedures
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venipuncture
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Work-Related Injuries
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Wrist Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopra?
He was able to treat my back pain as well as my shoulder pain which I went to 3 different doctors for. He was attentive and listened to all of my concerns. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Vinay Chopra, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730329079
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic Health, Morristown Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Grant Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Rutgers University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra works at
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.