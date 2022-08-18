See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Ocean, NJ
Dr. Vinay Chopra, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (103)
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vinay Chopra, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Chopra works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ, Barnegat, NJ, Monroe, NJ and Brick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates
    1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Westfield
    116 S Euclid Ave Ste 1, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 588-2311
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Barnegat
    500 Barnegat Blvd N, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 488-3988
  4. 4
    Monroe Office
    294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 488-3988
  5. 5
    Brick Office
    1640 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 458-7866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Limb Swelling
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Limb Swelling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbosacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 18, 2022
    He was able to treat my back pain as well as my shoulder pain which I went to 3 different doctors for. He was attentive and listened to all of my concerns. Highly recommended!
    Jen — Aug 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vinay Chopra, MD
    About Dr. Vinay Chopra, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730329079
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Atlantic Health, Morristown Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    • Grant Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chopra accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

