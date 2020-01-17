Overview of Dr. Vinay Dewan, MD

Dr. Vinay Dewan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Dewan works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.