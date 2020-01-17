Dr. Vinay Dewan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Dewan, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinay Dewan, MD
Dr. Vinay Dewan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Dewan works at
Dr. Dewan's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Mason Issaquah100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (206) 625-7387
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dewan?
Christina was very helpful made me feel safe. I would reamed other people here.
About Dr. Vinay Dewan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275828196
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewan works at
Dr. Dewan has seen patients for Diplopia and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.