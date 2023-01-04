Dr. Vinay Gutti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Gutti, MD
Dr. Vinay Gutti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wildwood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Lake Eye Associates - Wildwood5431 FL 44 Wildwood, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 632-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My experience with doctor Gutti for lasik surgery was top notch and would and will highly recommend doctor Gutti to others.
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942400262
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Albert Einstein Medical Center, Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Gutti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutti has seen patients for Keratitis, Cataract Removal Surgery and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutti speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.