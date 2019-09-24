Dr. Vinay Julapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Julapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinay Julapalli, MD
Dr. Vinay Julapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Julapalli works at
Dr. Julapalli's Office Locations
-
1
Integral Cardiovascular Center2950 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (713) 379-7354
-
2
Integral Cardiovascular Center - Peakwood800 Peakwood Dr Ste 4E, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 379-7353
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Julapalli?
Dr. Julapalli is a very caring doctor. He listens as long as you need and answers all questions in terms easily understood. He is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vinay Julapalli, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1518165521
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas, Houston|University of Texas-Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Julapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julapalli works at
Dr. Julapalli speaks Telugu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Julapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Julapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Julapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.