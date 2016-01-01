Dr. Vinay Katukuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katukuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Katukuri, MD
Dr. Vinay Katukuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Advanced Gastroenterology of Central Florida809 E Oak St Ste 201, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 214-7967Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Gastroenterology of Central Florida9486 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 214-7961
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Vinay Katukuri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State U/Detroit Med Ctr
- Wayne State University/DMC
- Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U
Dr. Katukuri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katukuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katukuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katukuri has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katukuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katukuri speaks Hindi and Telugu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Katukuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katukuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katukuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katukuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.