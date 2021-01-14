Overview of Dr. Vinay Kumar, MD

Dr. Vinay Kumar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King George's Medical College, University Of Lucknow and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Charles River Medcal Associates in Marlborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Pollen Allergy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.