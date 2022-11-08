Dr. Vinay Madan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Madan, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinay Madan, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Kings County Hospital / Downstate Medical Center SUNY At Brooklyn, Ny and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Madan works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Varicose Veins - Dr. Vinay Madan, MD, DABVLM35 Danbury Rd Ste 9, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 762-6365Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madan?
Absolutely amazing from scheduling appointment to doctor consultation. Very knowledgeable, Dr. Madan took time to explain the whole process from A to Z.
About Dr. Vinay Madan, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1003826140
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish/North Shore University Health System
- North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- Kings County Hospital / Downstate Medical Center SUNY At Brooklyn, Ny
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Phlebology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madan works at
Dr. Madan has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Madan speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Madan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.