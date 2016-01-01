See All Oncologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Vinay Malviya, MD

Oncology
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vinay Malviya, MD

Dr. Vinay Malviya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Malviya works at Sherri L. Graf Dopc in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malviya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sherri L. Graf Dopc
    29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 304, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 277-5094
  2. 2
    Vinay K Malviya MD PC
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 530, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 662-4390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    About Dr. Vinay Malviya, MD

    • Oncology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184623514
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
