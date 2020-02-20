Dr. Vinay Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinay Patel, MD
Dr. Vinay Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Digestive1070 Vinehaven Dr NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 783-1840
-
2
Cabarrus Gastroenterology Associates Pllc9965 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 783-1840
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Love this doctor. He has excellent bedside manner and is very professional.
About Dr. Vinay Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013048016
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.