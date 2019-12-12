Dr. Vinay Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinay Reddy, MD
Dr. Vinay Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Reddy Rheumatology of Northwest in PC118 E 90th Dr, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 764-8428
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr reddy is one of the most amazing and educated soecialist and dr. He has helped me manage and treat 4 different auto immune diseases that I suffer from. He a very compassionate, very caring and listens to every word you say til your done speaking. It doesnt matter to him about your 15 mins of medicare coverage. Every single member of his office staff is very much the same way from the girls behind the desk to the wonderful ladies in the lab and the infusion clinic . Just outstanding care in my opinion
About Dr. Vinay Reddy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.