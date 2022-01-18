Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD
Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Lahey Clinic Boston Ma
Dr. Sanghi works at
Dr. Sanghi's Office Locations
Hemant Sindhu1590 Paseo San Luis Ste 102, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 249-3660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with him was okay, he allowed me to lower my mask, it was his staff that was the problem.
About Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1114911203
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Boston Ma
- Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Chicago VA Hospital with the Chicago Medical School Residency Program
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanghi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Venous Insufficiency and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanghi speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.