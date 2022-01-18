See All Cardiologists in Sierra Vista, AZ
Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD

Cardiology
2.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD

Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Lahey Clinic Boston Ma

Dr. Sanghi works at HEART AND VASCULAR ASSOCIATES LLC in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Venous Insufficiency and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanghi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hemant Sindhu
    1590 Paseo San Luis Ste 102, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 249-3660
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Canyon Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114911203
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic Boston Ma
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Chicago VA Hospital with the Chicago Medical School Residency Program
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanghi works at HEART AND VASCULAR ASSOCIATES LLC in Sierra Vista, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sanghi’s profile.

    Dr. Sanghi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Venous Insufficiency and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

