Overview of Dr. Vinay Shah, MD

Dr. Vinay Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Lawton Indian Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Dean A McGee Eye Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.