Dr. Vinay Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinay Shah, MD
Dr. Vinay Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Lawton Indian Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Dean A McGee Eye Institute608 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste B332, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-1092
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawton Indian Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seeing Dr Shah for about five years. He is extremely intelligent. He answers all my questions and puts me at ease. I will not go to any other Dr. He’s the best!!
About Dr. Vinay Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013951409
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
