Dr. Vinay Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vinay Sharma, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Queens University Ontario and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU Campus3651 Fau Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 826-3334
West Boca21020 State Road 7 Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-8656
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma was on my team of oncologists and radiologists. They saved my life. Still thriving after 8 years. I cannot thank him enough.
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164425237
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- U Toronto|University Toronto-Princess Margaret Hospital
- U Western Ontario|University Western Ontario
- Queens University Ontario
- Radiation Oncology
