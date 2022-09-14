See All Radiation Oncologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Vinay Sharma, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinay Sharma, MD

Dr. Vinay Sharma, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Queens University Ontario and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Sharma works at Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU campus in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU Campus
    3651 Fau Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 826-3334
  2. 2
    West Boca
    21020 State Road 7 Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-8656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Bladder Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vinay Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164425237
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Residency
    • U Toronto|University Toronto-Princess Margaret Hospital
    Internship
    • U Western Ontario|University Western Ontario
    Medical Education
    • Queens University Ontario
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinay Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU campus in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

