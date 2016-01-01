Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinay Sood, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinay Sood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Sood works at
Locations
Saratoga-schenectady Gastroenterology848 State Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Directions (518) 831-1500
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates P.c.1201 Nott St Ste 207, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 831-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vinay Sood, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225057441
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
