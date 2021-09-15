Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD
Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sunku's Office Locations
Vinay Sunku MD Inc43932 15th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are patients of Dr. Sunku for over ten years. He has consistently given us excellent medical treatment. He listens to questions and concerns with patience and gives sound advice. His office is well managed and his employees treat people as individuals. They are reliable and responsive to requests. Dr. Sunku and his staff have our highest recommendations.
About Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1326039405
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunku accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunku has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sunku speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunku.
