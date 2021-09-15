See All Nephrologists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD

Nephrology
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD

Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sunku works at VINAY SUNKU MD INC in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sunku's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vinay Sunku MD Inc
    43932 15th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-2299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center
  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Bronchial Adenoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2021
    My husband and I are patients of Dr. Sunku for over ten years. He has consistently given us excellent medical treatment. He listens to questions and concerns with patience and gives sound advice. His office is well managed and his employees treat people as individuals. They are reliable and responsive to requests. Dr. Sunku and his staff have our highest recommendations.
    E. Fox, Palmdale, California — Sep 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD
    About Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1326039405
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Mc
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

