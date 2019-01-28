Dr. Vinaya Kamath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinaya Kamath, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinaya Kamath, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Med Coll and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Locations
Boulder Endocrinology Pllc892 W SOUTH BOULDER RD, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 586-5200Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kamath for almost 20 years, until I moved out of the area. She's deeply knowledgeable, an excellent listener and a collaborative problem-solver. She takes the time necessary to get to know you as an individual and customizes her treatments to your medical needs and personal goals. I recommend her whole-heartedly.
About Dr. Vinaya Kamath, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093797862
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- St Vincent Hosp
- Jawaharlal Nehru Med Coll
Dr. Kamath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamath has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.