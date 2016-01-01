Overview of Dr. Vinaya Koduri, MD

Dr. Vinaya Koduri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Koduri works at Gregorio Santos MD in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.