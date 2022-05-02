Dr. Vinaya Maddukuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddukuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinaya Maddukuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinaya Maddukuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Gastro- Mooresville115 Commerce Pointe Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 377-4009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Huntersville13808 Professional Center Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maddukuri is very thorough, precise and professional. He takes the time to actually listen and address concerns. His nursing staff is very responsive, as well. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vinaya Maddukuri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770512774
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
- Gastroenterology
