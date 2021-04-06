Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belamkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD
Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Frankfort and Witham Health Services.
Apollo Pain Center (Indianapolis)2160 W 86th St Ste 202, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 536-4040
Apollo Pain Center (Frankfort)1458 S Jackson St, Frankfort, IN 46041 Directions (317) 536-4040
Neurological Care of Indiana Inc3500 Depauw Blvd Ste 2082, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 536-4040
Apollo Pain Center (Westfield)380 S Junction Xing Ste 100, Westfield, IN 46074 Directions (317) 536-4040
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health Frankfort
- Witham Health Services
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I like how the Dr. listened to how I felt and not just what the test results showed.
About Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972586568
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Internal Medicine
- University Of North Dakota-General Surgery
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Belamkar accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Belamkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belamkar.
