Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Frankfort and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Belamkar works at Apollo Pain Center (Indianapolis) in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Frankfort, IN and Westfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.