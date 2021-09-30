Overview

Dr. Vinayak Manohar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, Sparrow Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Manohar works at Grand River Cardiology Downtown in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.