Dr. Vinayak Manohar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinayak Manohar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, Sparrow Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Manohar works at
Locations
Mercy Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular - Grand Rapids (lafayette Ave)310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-3450
Grand River Cardiology Plc.1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 685-3450
Heart and Wellness Institute5043 Cascade Rd Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 719-5939
- 4 2144 East Paris Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 685-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Sparrow Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manohar is an example of what medical care should be: kind, caring, taking the time to listen and explain, and deciding with a wealth of knowledge and based on all of the given information./context what the most logical course of action should be to take care of a patient.
About Dr. Vinayak Manohar, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306855242
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
