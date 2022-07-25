Dr. Vinayak Patil, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinayak Patil, DDS
Overview
Dr. Vinayak Patil, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stafford, VA.
Dr. Patil works at
Locations
Neibauer Dental Care20 Berkshire Dr Ste 115, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 215-3983
Neibauer Dental Care9859 Patriot Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 215-3984Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Patil to anyone who is looking for a new dentist. My last visit was 5 star. He was knowledgeable and I am happy with the results. I will be recommending him to my family friends as well. Best dentist in Stafford area!
About Dr. Vinayak Patil, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patil accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.